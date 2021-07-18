Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

'Satellite constellations' are filling the Arizona night sky

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan
<p>CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 14: A member of the press inspects the new trrackpad on a MacBook Pro laptop after a special announcement event at Apple Headquarters October 14, 2008 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced new versions of the MacBook Pro and MacBook laptop computers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Working to get students access to internet in rural areas ahead of school year
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 15:41:26-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A new kind of broadband internet is coming to Tuba City on the Navajo Nation, one beamed down from space by so-called "satellite constellations."

This technology can provide much-needed internet access in rural areas, but it comes with a dilemma.

The new satellites are so bright and so numerous, astronomers worry about the future of the night sky.

A couple of years ago, a public educator named Victoria Girgis was showing a group of visitors around Flagstaff's Lowell Observatory.

They were looking at a group of galaxies through a telescope. Girgis noticed dots moving across the sky all following each other in a line.

Girgis dashed to the telescope and took a picture, which ended up going viral on the Internet.

It captured the first-ever launch of 60 Starlink satellites.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!