Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms

PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers.

"It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.

Ferrin was driving near 7th Street and Coral Gables in Phoenix when he pulled into the Circle K.

He was there about a minute, he says, watching things die down. But they never did.

"I try to swipe the card. It was not working. Before I know it, I hear some creaking and look over. The pylon is about a foot and a half away from me. I look over and it just comes right down and lands right on my car,” added Ferrin.

The roof over the gas pumps fell onto Ferrin. He was rattled.

"It was crazy. I have never had anything collapse right in front of me, let alone right on my car. So, it was definitely surreal,” added Ferrin.

A family saw the roof topple and drove Ferrin home about a mile away.

ABC15 met Ferrin in his neighborhood when Ferrin and that family spotted a car underwater. All tried to help a person they thought were inside the car. No one was inside the car.

"You know? Monsoons get wild. I have not seen anything like this. I have seen fallen trees before, in front of cars and all that stuff. But, I have never had a whole ramada fall on my car and come over here to see another car sunk 20 minutes later. It is definitely a surreal experience,” added Ferrin.

