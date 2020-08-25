Menu

Rock fall at Grand Canyon reveals ancient animal footprints

Steve Rowland/AP
This March 2018 photo provided by Steve Rowland shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking trail at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. Rowland, professor emeritus of geology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon. (Steve Rowland via AP)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Aug 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 00:45:15-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A rock tumble at the Grand Canyon revealed fossil footprints that researchers say are among the oldest in the park.

Steve Rowland is a geology professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and recently published his findings.

He says the creature that made the tracks is something like a modern-day chuckwalla that sidestepped sand dunes in a coastal plain more than 300 million years ago.

Not everyone is convinced the footprints were created by a single, four-legged animal, moving laterally.

Or, that the footprints are those of animals that lay hard-shell eggs.

But officials at the Grand Canyon say the research raises interesting questions.

