Rev. Jesse Jackson among those arrested during protest outside Sen. Sinema's office

PHOENIX — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was among a group of 39 people arrested during a sit-in Monday outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office in Phoenix.

Repairers of the Breach, the organization that organized the sit-in, said those arrested include Rev. William Barber and Barbara Arnwine. They are facing criminal trespassing charges.

Phoenix police said at about 9:40 a.m., detectives responded to the area of 40th Street and Campbell Road to help with a planned demonstration.

The group told authorities they would walk from that location to a business near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

At about 11 a.m., the group arrived at the business complex and a property manager asked that they leave the private property.

Officials reportedly told the group several times to leave the premises, which was ignored, according to police.

"The group continued to refuse to leave and were interfering with normal business operations," Phoenix police said.

At around 11:45 a.m., a total of 39 people were arrested.

All of those arrested were cited and released, according to police.

Rev. Barber is co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. Barbara Arnwine is president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The group was protesting Sen. Sinema's opposition to vote to end the filibuster.