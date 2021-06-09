Watch
Retired Gen. McGuire jumps into Arizona Senate race

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, then-Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, answers a question at a news conference in Phoenix. McGuire, the former head of the Arizona National Guard, has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate, joining what's likely to be a crowded field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 08, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Maj. Gen. Michael "Mick" McGuire is formally beginning his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

McGuire on Tuesday became the second major Republican looking to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly.

He stepped down earlier this year as head of the Arizona National Guard, where he helped lead the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGuire introduced himself with an online video highlighting his military career and presenting himself as a political outsider tired of "weak leaders" and "politicians who sit on the sidelines."

McGuire joins businessman Jim Lamon in the GOP primary.

Other Republicans thinking about running include Attorney General Mark Brnovich and U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs.

