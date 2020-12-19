Resort project near Navajo Nation stirs culture controversy

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A large campground resort project proposed for a northern Arizona high desert site near the Navajo Nation is stalled amid objections centering on cultural sensitivity and teepees.

The planned inclusion of wagons and teepees, the tents that weren't typically used by Indigenous people of the Southwest, drew criticism when the Coconino County Board of Supervisors considered a rezoning request and development plan for the project.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the board concluded hours of discussion and presentations by delaying a vote on whether to approve the Two Guns Resort project.

The board delayed a vote pending further possible changes to the project.