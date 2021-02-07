Menu

Report: Trump campaign listed payment to legislator's firm

Gerald Herbert/AP
President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-07 11:36:48-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A newspaper reports that former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign says it paid over $6,000 to a business belonging to an Arizona lawmaker who sought to have the Legislature overturn Joe Biden's win in the state.

The Arizona Republic reported that the campaign's financial disclosures include a December payment of $6,037 to a corporation belonging to Republican Rep. Mark Finchem for an expense labeled "recount: legal consulting."

Finchem told the newspaper that that was reimbursement for "crowd control and security costs" for a Nov. 30 meeting he convened in Phoenix for presentations by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others.

The Associated Press' attempts to obtain comment from Finchem were not immediately successful.

