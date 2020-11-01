Report: Ex-Maricopa county attorney stockpiled guns and ammo

PHOENIX (AP) — When he was Maricopa County attorney, Bill Montgomery spent years stockpiling guns and ammunition to arm employees and specially trained investigators and their supervisors.

Now, his successor is grappling with this unwanted lethal inventory.

Allister Adel said keeping the guns and ammo does little to further the county attorney's job of prosecuting criminals.

She has ordered the storage of the rifles and is exploring ways to transfer them to other law enforcement.

The Arizona Republic reports that its investigation found Montgomery's office spent about $400,000 between 2011 and 2018 on rifles, handguns and ammunition to arm employees and to certify them on the "AR-15 rifle system."