Remains of kidnapped Arizona teen found in rural Maricopa County

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his home was found dead on Monday.

Phoenix police announced Wednesday that the remains of Jesse Camacho were found in rural Maricopa County.

During the kidnapping on December 19th, a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m.

Police say Camacho was kidnapped from his home by two armed suspects.

Phoenix PD, Silent Witness

Camacho was reportedly forced into a dark-colored sedan that left the scene.

Police say a man who was asleep inside was shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video captured photos of the alleged suspects, which were seen with what appeared to be long guns.

Phoenix PD, Silent Witness

No arrests have been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).