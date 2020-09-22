Racial slurs, swastikas spray-painted on Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Police are investigating after racial slurs and swastikas were spray-painted on Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Phoenix.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday on the fence and ground in front of the building.

ABC15

The museum is dedicated to the history of African Americans in Arizona.

"The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is a historical preservation site that is dedicated to the Collection, Documentation, Preservation, Study, and Dissemination of the History and Culture of Africans and Americans of African Descent in Arizona.

Affectionately known as The Carver Museum, we carry out its mission through exhibitions, archives, collections and a variety of community educational programs designed to explore the roles of African derived Americans in shaping the history of Phoenix and the state of Arizona," their website states.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego shared her response on Twitter Monday saying, "the display of hate at the George Washington Carver Museum is reprehensible."

The horrific display of hate at the George Washington Carver Museum is reprehensible. An attack like this has no place in our community. The Phx Graffiti Busters will help w/ cleanup. I continue to support the Center's work in preserving & sharing the African American experience. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) September 21, 2020

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information related to this incident to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.