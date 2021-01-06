Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

President Trump reaches 450-mile border wall goal for 2020

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks with Rodney Scott, the U.S. Border Patrol Chief, as he tours a section of the border wall, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Luis, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Appeals court rules Trump cannot divert $2.5 billion from military to build border wall
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 00:04:53-05

President Donald Trump reached a milestone by managing to complete 450 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border wall by the end of 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

On Tuesday, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted the announcement of the construction of the 450-mile border wall system.

Commissioner Morgan credited the partnership between CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who helped collaborate to reach the milestone.

Trump and his administration made the promise back in September 2019 saying they planned on building between 450 and 500 miles of fencing along the nearly 2,000-mile border by the end of 2020.

Border wall stats released by CBP on Tuesday showed 452 new miles of the new primary and secondary border wall were set where outdated fencing and where no fencing had existed before throughout the San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Del Rio, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors.

In April 2019, the Defense Department had awarded the Trump administration nearly $1 billion in contracts to build Trump's border wall and had a previously expected completion date of October 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.