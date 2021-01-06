President Trump reaches 450-mile border wall goal for 2020

President Donald Trump reached a milestone by managing to complete 450 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border wall by the end of 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

On Tuesday, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted the announcement of the construction of the 450-mile border wall system.

Commissioner Morgan credited the partnership between CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who helped collaborate to reach the milestone.

I'm proud to announce that we met our goal of constructing 450 miles of border wall system by the end of 2020.



I am extremely proud of the men and women of @CBP and @USACEHQ who helped us get to this important milestone. pic.twitter.com/JD4yhEY4AZ — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 5, 2021

Trump and his administration made the promise back in September 2019 saying they planned on building between 450 and 500 miles of fencing along the nearly 2,000-mile border by the end of 2020.

Border wall stats released by CBP on Tuesday showed 452 new miles of the new primary and secondary border wall were set where outdated fencing and where no fencing had existed before throughout the San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Del Rio, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors.

In April 2019, the Defense Department had awarded the Trump administration nearly $1 billion in contracts to build Trump's border wall and had a previously expected completion date of October 2020.