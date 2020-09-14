Prescott Valley police defend canine use in traffic arrest

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police on Monday justified the use of an attack dog on a suspect who appeared on a police body cam video to be complying with officers.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said Monday that the use of the canine was necessary during the May arrest of 28-year-old Alfredo Saldivar.

Officers say Saldivar had been stopped after driving erratically and at high speeds.

Police say he hesitated before obeying orders to stand up when the dog attacked.

The video has been gaining attention online since its release late last week.

The video shows Saldivar screaming in agony.

His attorney says anyone watching the video will see the police acted unjustly.