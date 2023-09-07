Watch Now
Portland's Voodoo Doughnut opens first Arizona location in the Phoenix area

Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:07:54-04

Voodoo Doughnut, the popular doughnut chain from Portland, Oregon, opened its first Arizona location in Tempe today.

Voodoo started in Old Town Portland in 2003 with unique flavors, such as Grape Ape, with vanilla frosting, grape dust, and purple sprinkles; and Oh Captain, My Captain, with vanilla frosting and Cap’n Crunch.

Today, it has 18 stores in six states. While Mesa is the first Arizona location, there are no plans to expand into Tucson at the moment, according to Voodoo's owners.

Voodoo's Phoenix-area location is at 1324 S. Rural Road.

