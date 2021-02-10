Menu

Police: Woman assaults boyfriend who left TV on

Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 00:53:52-05

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Bullhead City arrested a 74-year-old woman accused of hitting her sleeping boyfriend in the head with a hammer because he left the television on during the night.

They say Marilyn Kepler told officers she was upset with her boyfriend because she couldn't sleep with the TV on.

Police say Kepler was booked into the Mohave County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

It was unclear Tuesday if she had a lawyer yet for her case.

Police say the 74-year-old victim was treated at a Kingman hospital for head injuries.

His name wasn't immediately released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

