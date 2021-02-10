Police: Woman assaults boyfriend who left TV on

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Bullhead City arrested a 74-year-old woman accused of hitting her sleeping boyfriend in the head with a hammer because he left the television on during the night.

They say Marilyn Kepler told officers she was upset with her boyfriend because she couldn't sleep with the TV on.

Police say Kepler was booked into the Mohave County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

It was unclear Tuesday if she had a lawyer yet for her case.

Police say the 74-year-old victim was treated at a Kingman hospital for head injuries.

His name wasn't immediately released.