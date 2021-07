KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they are investigating the death of a Kingman man who was fatally struck by a train last weekend.

Kingman police say the 30-year-old man had been sitting on the tracks when the train approached. He was hit at about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.