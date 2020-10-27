Menu

Police: Suspect is arrested in recent Gilbert homicide

Posted at 9:43 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 00:43:34-04

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a suspect has been arrested in a recent homicide case.

They say 32-year-old Jacob Samia was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police responded to a report of criminal damage on Oct. 11 and a blood trail in the area led them to a Gilbert home.

They say 73-year-old Frank Bernal was found unconscious at the home and had injuries that appeared to be inflicted by a beating.

Bernal was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police didn't immediately disclose what led up to Samia's arrest.

