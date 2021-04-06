Watch
Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in west Phoenix

Police lights
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 01:02:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix.

Police say the suspect was at a gas station about 8 p.m. Saturday when officers arrived.

They say he allegedly tried to rob multiple people at gunpoint.

Police chased the suspect into a restaurant, but he ignored commands to drop his gun and surrender.

Investigators say the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the suspect's name or age.

They say the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

