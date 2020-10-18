Police searching for infant kidnapped by biological father

Authorities are searching for an infant girl believed to be kidnapped by her biological father.

The Pascua Yaqui Police Department issued a missing endangered persons alert for two-week-old Michelle Guillen.

She is believed to have been kidnapped Saturday night in Tucson by her biological father Jose Raul Juarez-Orci.

Baby Michelle was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants.

Authorities say Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and threatened to take Michelle to Mexico.

Police say it is possible he is armed and anybody who spots him should call 9-1-1.

He was driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with Arizona license plate C-L-V-8-2-5-8.