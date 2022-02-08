Watch
Police: Scottsdale's Special Olympics team member killed

Police lights
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:25:44-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they are trying to find the shooter who killed a member of the city's Special Olympics and adaptive recreation programs.

They say 59-year-old Scott Harkness was found on the side of a road around 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. Police say Harkness was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officer Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale police spokesman, says Harkness was a member of the special needs community, an active participant in the city's Adaptive Recreation Program and an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team.

Bolin says detectives were investigating the fatal shooting and police are asking for the public's help with any information in the case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

