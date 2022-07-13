Police say the remains of a newborn found in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The remains of a baby were found Tuesday in west Phoenix, according to police.

Detectives believe the newborn was left there sometime between Monday at 12:01 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the scene after a caller reported finding the remains.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

No other details were immediately released by police.

