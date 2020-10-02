Police: Road rage motivated man accused of fatal hit-and-run

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A 32-year-old Phoenix man is accused of deliberately running over another man during what Mesa police described as a hit-and-run prompted by road rage.

Frank Martin Lawrence III remained jailed Friday in lieu of $1 million bond after being arrested Tuesday in the Jan. 17 death of 22-year-old James Ackerman Jr. Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

An attorney for Lawrence in the road-rage case, Carissa Jakobe, did not immediately return a call for comment regarding the allegations against her client.