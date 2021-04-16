Police: Phoenix freeway closure prompted by gunfire, wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say part of a Phoenix freeway was closed Friday after a suspect shot at a police officer and then was involved in a three-vehicle collision while trying to get away.

A brief Phoenix Police Department statement said the police officer, who was riding a motorcycle, wasn't injured and the suspect was detained.

The statement said no "other community members had serious injuries" but it wasn't clear whether the suspect was injured.

The incident resulted in closure of a four-mile (six-kilometer) stretch of southbound Interstate 17 between Deer Valley and Greenway roads as police investigated the incident.

No identities were released.