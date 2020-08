PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been found fatally shot in a parked car in west Phoenix and they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting scene about 1 p.m. Saturday and found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes and a man with a gunshot wound inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name yet.

They say he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police didn't provide any information about a possible suspect.