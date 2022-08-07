Police looking for five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.

Eunice Salinas is described as 2-feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 15 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was allegedly taken by her biological mother, 24-year-old Angelica Salinas. Angelica is described as 4-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Phoenix Police is actively working this case. If you have any information please call 911 or Missing person unit at 602-534-2121 pic.twitter.com/yuYf1QpXkm — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 7, 2022

Police say around 8:30 Saturday night, Angelica Salinas went to the home of Eunice's foster family and forcibly removed her from the home.

Angelica Salinas does not have custodial rights to Eunice, and police added that there is concern for the child's safety due to the fact that Angelica does not have a known place of residency or resources to take care of a baby at this time. The safety concerns is that she may be outside in the heat, according to police.

If you have any information on the missing girl's whereabouts, police ask you to call 9-1-1.