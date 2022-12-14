Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police investigating deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon facility

One person killed, another in critical condition
This happened near McQueen and Queen Creek roads in Chandler.
Shooting at Chandler Amazon facility
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 14:27:16-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near Queen Creek and McQueen roads.

Chandler police say the incident started with someone opening fire on a contracted Amazon employee, shooting the person several times.

A second contracted Amazon employee then opened fire on the shooter, killing him. The Amazon employee who was shot is hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The employee who opened fire was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with police.

Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting.

Video from the scene showed a crime scene in the facility's parking lot with the investigation centered around a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and this story is developing.

——

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.