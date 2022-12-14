Police investigating deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon facility

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near Queen Creek and McQueen roads.

Chandler police say the incident started with someone opening fire on a contracted Amazon employee, shooting the person several times.

A second contracted Amazon employee then opened fire on the shooter, killing him. The Amazon employee who was shot is hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The employee who opened fire was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with police.

Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting.

Workers on scene tell me they were told to go home. We’re still waiting to get more information about what happened. @abc15 https://t.co/vLTfBl0QSH pic.twitter.com/2oInjtcnMS — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) December 14, 2022

Video from the scene showed a crime scene in the facility's parking lot with the investigation centered around a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and this story is developing.

