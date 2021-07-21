Watch
Police ID man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 20:05:48-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police have identified a man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake last weekend.

Tempe police said Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding 35-year-old Aaron Lee Yazzi running into the lake still are not known.

Police had responded to the man-made lake after receiving a call about a man seen running into the water around 4 p.m. Friday and not resurfacing.

The search was called off hours later due to a lack of visibility and incoming storms.

A Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Dive team recovered the body Saturday morning.

Police didn't have a hometown for Yazzi, but said he was believed to have lived on the Navajo Nation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

