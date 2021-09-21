Police ID body of man who apparently drowned in Tempe lake

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday.

Tempe police say Jacobi Walker was at the lake with friends when he entered the water on his own around 1:15 a.m. and didn't resurface.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in Walker's death.

Firefighters recovered the body from the man-made lake about 2 a.m.

