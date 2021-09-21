Watch
Police ID body of man who apparently drowned in Tempe lake

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:48:27-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday.

Tempe police say Jacobi Walker was at the lake with friends when he entered the water on his own around 1:15 a.m. and didn't resurface.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in Walker's death.

Firefighters recovered the body from the man-made lake about 2 a.m.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

