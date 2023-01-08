Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police find human remains in remote desert area

police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 11:55:16-05

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote desert area.

They said a person riding an off-road vehicle around 1 p.m. Saturday reported finding the remains within the city limits.

The remains included a skull and other bones, according to authorities.

Police said the remains were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination in an attempt to identify the person and possibly determine the cause of death.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE