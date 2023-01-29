Watch Now
Police close park after hiker finds skull

City of Chandler
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 29, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday.

A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14.

During a search Saturday, police said detectives located additional human remains and those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said detectives are actively following up on all leads and working with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

