Police: 3 injured, 15 displaced in Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have said two adults and a 1-year-old child were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller said crews responded to the fire Monday around 10 p.m. where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from multiple apartment units.

Firefighters said a 26-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and the child had minor burn injuries and were treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported. Four apartment units were affected by the fire, displacing 15 people now being helped by the Phoenix Crisis Response teams and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.