Police: 2 officers shot armed man after apparent assault

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says two officers shot and wounded an armed man during an encounter that began when the officers saw a woman apparently being assaulted.

Police said the 35-year-old man who was shot Friday was seriously injured.

His identity wasn't released.

A police statement said two officers approached after seeing an apparent assault and that the man ignored commands and walked away before beginning to run.

The statement said the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at himself before circling back towards where the woman had been, a nearby business and automobile traffic.

The statement said that's when the officers shot the man.