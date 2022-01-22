Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in apparent shootout after crash

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 12:10:28-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a teenage boy is dead and a man has serious injuries following what appears to have been an exchange of gunfire following a minor vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Andy Williams said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene and that the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Williams said police were speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence to learn more about circumstances of the shooting.

No identities were released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!