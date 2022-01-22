Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in apparent shootout after crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a teenage boy is dead and a man has serious injuries following what appears to have been an exchange of gunfire following a minor vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Andy Williams said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene and that the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Williams said police were speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence to learn more about circumstances of the shooting.

No identities were released.

