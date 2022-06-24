PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona is pausing all abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The organization made the announcement on social media saying, "Planned Parenthood Arizona has made the difficult decision to pause Abortion services because of the complex legal landscape in our state."

If you had an abortion appointment through Planned Parenthood you are asked to contact your healthcare center.

RELATED: Arizona leaders react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood Arizona released the following statement:

"Today's egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona," said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona. " Arizona is one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion. We have pre-Roe abortion bans that are currently enjoined but still on the books, as well as other restrictions and a vague personhood statute that purports to acknowledge that embryos and fetuses have rights from the point of conception. There is a lack of legal clarity from the state on whether the Supreme Court's decision has legal impact on Arizonians' ability to exercise their right to abortion. Make no mistake - this absence of legal clarity in Arizona is exactly what anti-abortion politicians and judges hoped for. They have intentionally created legal chaos, leaving patients and providers fearful and confused about their rights and how to actualize them.

The impacts of this decision will be felt hardest by Arizonans who already face discriminatory and systemic obstacles to health care-particularly Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet," said Dr. Jill Gibson, MD, medical director for Planned Parenthood Arizona. "However, no matter how many additional barriers we must face, the real need for abortion care remains the same. Every person should have the right to access any health care they need without shame, unnecessary restrictions, or outside interference."

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days.

"Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.