PINKGLOW PINEAPPLES! Pink pineapples exist and smell like candy

PHOENIX — Only on ABC15: First we brought you the blue banana and now we are introducing you to the Pinkglow® Pineapple! Yes, pink pineapples DO EXIST and the best part is they smell like CANDY!

Again, pink pineapples. Check. Pineapples that smell like candy. Double check. Pink pineapples that taste like...well, you will need to learn that one yourself!

These tropical rarities only grow in one place in the entire world, but lucky for you, they can be purchased online from Del Monte from any place in the entire world!

The Pinkglow® pineapple is a pineapple species from Costa Rica that has unique pink-tinted flesh. This is not something you are going to find at any grocery store!

Del Monte has been perfecting this fruit for 16 years so it has the same health benefits as the golden pineapple you are used to enjoying. The soil and climate are paradisiac for this jewel of the jungle to grow — which understandably makes it the only place in the entire world where this fruit can be farmed.

What makes it pink? This part is the most fascinating. The pink color comes from the addition of lycopene. Lycopene is a natural pigment that makes other produce red and rosy like watermelon and tomatoes!

Best of all, this tropical treat smells like candy!

Want to try a pink pineapple? Place your order and before you know it, a pink pineapple will be at your doorstep.

When this stunning fruit arrives, you will notice that the company has kept the crown. In order to produce more pineapple, Del Monte replants the crown which over time matures into more full-sized Pinkglow® pineapples.