Pinal County judge arrested in DUI investigation

The highest-ranking judge in Pinal County said he did not get special treatment during his New Year's Eve arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Casa Grande police pulled over Pinal County's Presiding Superior Court Judge Stephen McCarville for a traffic violation.

Police video showed McCarville having difficulty completing roadside sobriety tests. He admitted to drinking "two or three beers." McCarville also admitted to having an open container of alcohol in the car.

"It's been a long week," the judge told the officer. "This is embarrassing. I am sorry."

McCarville was handcuffed and driven in the back of a patrol car to the police station. At the police station, a blood sample was taken. McCarville was also screened for drug intoxication, which is known as a Drug Recognition Exam (DRE).

The officer reported McCarville's breathalyzer test registered a .018 BAC. This was well under the .08 legal limit for driving in Arizona. The report also said McCarville exhibited signs consistent with central nervous system stimulants, but his extremely high blood pressure may also be due to an unknown medical issue.

McCarville was released that night.

Casa Grande's city attorney told ABC15 that police are still waiting on the blood test results, and no charges will be filed until after those results are reviewed. He said it was also likely an outside prosecutor would handle the case to avoid any potential for a conflict of interest. Both DUI and open container violations are misdemeanors.

Judge McCarville declined ABC15's interview request. Through a spokesman, McCarville said he did not mention his position to the officers and did not receive preferential treatment. The judge indicated he was being tested to see if there was a medical diagnosis to explain the high blood pressure.