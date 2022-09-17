Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Gila Bend Friday

DATELAND, AZ — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed Friday in southwestern Arizona.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says just before 2 p.m. Friday, a DPS trooper saw a large plume of smoke while patrolling Spot Road and Interstate 8 near Dateland, Arizona.

The trooper arrived at the scene and found a small aircraft in the desert fully engulfed in flames.

Officials were called to the scene, where they located a pilot and passenger who were pronounced dead.

The aircraft has been identified as a Van's RV-6 two-seater plane.

The two victims have not yet been identified. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

It is not yet clear where the plane was traveling to or from.

The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are investigating the crash.