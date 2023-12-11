Watch Now
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 14:23:01-05

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.

The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.

Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

