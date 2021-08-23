Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix toddler dies after being pulled from backyard pool

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 20:18:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a toddler who was pulled unconscious from a backyard pool has died.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to a home near the Cave Creek Golf Course at about 6 p.m. Saturday and found family members performing CPR on the boy.

The fire department says the family did not know how long he had been underwater.

Fire crews took over CPR as he was taken to a local hospital.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams confirmed Sunday that the boy died and detectives are investigating.

The boy's name was not released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!