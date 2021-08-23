Phoenix toddler dies after being pulled from backyard pool

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a toddler who was pulled unconscious from a backyard pool has died.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to a home near the Cave Creek Golf Course at about 6 p.m. Saturday and found family members performing CPR on the boy.

The fire department says the family did not know how long he had been underwater.

Fire crews took over CPR as he was taken to a local hospital.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams confirmed Sunday that the boy died and detectives are investigating.

The boy's name was not released.