Phoenix to no longer allow police officers to use chokehold

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says it will no longer allow officers to use a dangerous chokehold.

Police Chief Jeri Williams, who leads the law enforcement agency in the nation's fifth-largest city, announced the decision Tuesday.

The new practice takes effect immediately.

The city's first black, female police chief says the department can't function without the trust of the community.

She is confident the chokehold decision moves it closer to that goal.

Phoenix joins several other cities where police departments are taking action on the ``"carotid control technique" in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The tactic used on Floyd was different than the carotid hold that involves wrapping an arm around the neck of a person.