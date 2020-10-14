Phoenix ties record with 143rd day of 100 degrees or hotter

PHOENIX (AP) — For the 143rd time this year, Phoenix has posted a daily high temperature of at least 100 degrees.

That ties the record set in 1989 for the most days at or above 100 degrees in a calendar year.

National Weather Service meteorologists said Phoenix hit triple-digits about 3 p.m. Tuesday and there's a good chance the city breaks the record on Wednesday or later this week.

Phoenix has already set several weather records this year with 50 days of 110-degree heat and the hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.