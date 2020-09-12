Phoenix rejects Black Lives Matter, law enforcement murals

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix officials have denied a request for a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the city after another group sought to create a pro-law enforcement mural in response.

Officials said there could be legal implications if one mural is approved and not the other.

The city had considered allowing street murals after activists proposed a "Black Lives Matter" mural with portraits of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that former Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Mark Spencer requested permission for the group Judicial Watch to do a mural with the statement "No one is above the law."