Phoenix posts its hottest summer and autumn in city history

PHOENIX (AP) — After having the hottest summer in its history this year, Phoenix now has had its hottest autumn ever.

National Weather Service officials say Phoenix posted an average high temperature of 93.2 degrees from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

That broke the previous record of a 92-degree average high during autumn that was set in 2017.

On Nov. 16, Phoenix's high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in city history.

Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year.

Phoenix also had its hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.