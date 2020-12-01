Menu

Phoenix police: teen dies week after accidental shooting

Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 30, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy has died after being wounded a week ago when he was shot in an apparent accident while a friend was mishandling a firearm.

Sgt. Ann Justus on Monday identified the youth as Joseph Michaelson.

Police earlier reported that detectives had arrested a 16-year-old youth in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting that left Michaelson in critical condition.

Authorities did not release the name of the older teen, who was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Officers say the 16-year-old fled after the shooting and believe he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint to get away.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

