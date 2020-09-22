Menu

Phoenix police: Suspects in stolen car nearly hit officer

Posted at 9:14 PM, Sep 21, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they're searching for two men in a stolen vehicle that rammed a patrol car right before an officer opened fire.

They say a police officer was almost run over by the stolen car.

Officers on patrol discovered the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

One officer started to get out of the patrol car when police say the driver of the stolen vehicle hit the gas.

The stolen vehicle rammed the passenger-side door of the police car, which in turn hit the officer.

The 28-year-old policeman pulled his gun and fired at the driver of the stolen car.

The officer was left with minor injuries.

