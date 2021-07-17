Phoenix police search for missing 3-month-old baby last seen Friday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a missing 3-month-old baby who was last seen in north Phoenix Friday.

Police say Amora Mohammed-Ali was last seen with her mother, identified as Alysah Mohammed-Ali, who does not have custody of her.

They were last seen in the area of Greenway and Cave Creek roads.

The mother is described as a 19-year-old Black woman, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness by calling 480-948-6377.