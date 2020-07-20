Phoenix police release more video of man's fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department has released body-camera videos of the moments before a man was fatally shot by officers while he was sitting in a parked car in a driveway.

The video released Monday appears to show a police officer yelling multiple times that he'll shoot if 28-year-old James ``"Jay" Garcia lifts the gun he's holding.

The department initially released video of the aftermath of the July 4 shooting, but didn't show what preceded it until now.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams has asked the FBI to conduct an independent probe of the incident to determine if Garcia's civil rights were violated.