Phoenix police probe weekend shootings that leave 4 dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a series of unrelated weekend shootings that left four people dead and two others critically wounded.
The dead include a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Sunday while leaving a party.
In another incident, one of two men shot inside a hotel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before dawn Sunday has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Andy
Williams says no one has been arrested in the four separate shootings.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter