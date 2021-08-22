Watch
Phoenix police probe weekend shootings that leave 4 dead

Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 22, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a series of unrelated weekend shootings that left four people dead and two others critically wounded.

The dead include a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Sunday while leaving a party.

In another incident, one of two men shot inside a hotel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before dawn Sunday has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Andy

Williams says no one has been arrested in the four separate shootings.

