Phoenix police officers suspended after sudden arrest of deaf man with cerebral palsy

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has suspended three officers who were involved in the violent and sudden arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy, according to an advisory released by the department.

Each of the officers will receive an unpaid 24-hour suspension.

Phoenix PD

Tyron McAlpin’s arrest grabbed national headlines after ABC15 broadcasted video of the sudden and violent encounter.

Phoenix officer repeatedly punch, Taser deaf Black man with cerebral palsy

McAlpin was arrested on August 19, 2024, and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Officers initially went after McAlpin based on false and unverified allegations from another man.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dropped McAlpin’s charges the week after ABC15’s first report on the arrest, which drew national outrage.

