Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix police officers suspended after sudden arrest of deaf man with cerebral palsy

Each of the three officers will receive an unpaid 24-hour suspension
Tyron McAlpin said he tried to alert Phoenix officers of his deafness before they repeatedly punched and tasered him.
Posted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has suspended three officers who were involved in the violent and sudden arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy, according to an advisory released by the department.

Each of the officers will receive an unpaid 24-hour suspension.

officers suspended McAlpin case

Tyron McAlpin’s arrest grabbed national headlines after ABC15 broadcasted video of the sudden and violent encounter.

Phoenix officer repeatedly punch, Taser deaf Black man with cerebral palsy

McAlpin was arrested on August 19, 2024, and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Officers initially went after McAlpin based on false and unverified allegations from another man.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dropped McAlpin’s charges the week after ABC15’s first report on the arrest, which drew national outrage.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood