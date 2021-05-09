Phoenix police: Officer shoots armed man during encounter

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer shot and wounded a man who had raised a gun toward the officer after earlier shooting at a different officer.

Police said the 34-year-old suspect was critically wounded in the Friday night incident.

According to police, it started when a patrol sergeants observed a "suspicious vehicle" whose driver pointed a gun out the window and fired one shot ``in an unknown direction.

Police said police learned during the ensuing pursuit that the vehicle had been used in a Glendale armed robbery.

According to police, officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was shot when he raised a gun toward an officer.