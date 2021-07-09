Phoenix police nab armed men who fled after fatal wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested two men who fled from a fatal crash site in a vehicle they stole from good Samaritans who had stopped to help.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says the driver of a Chevy pickup carrying a passenger turned in front of a compact sedan just after midnight in west Phoenix.

The 35-year-old man driving the sedan was seriously hurt and his 42-year-old male passenger was killed.

After two men driving by stopped to help, the two 20-year-old men got guns and ammunition from their truck and stole the good Samaritans' vehicle.

They were arrested in a nearby neighborhood.